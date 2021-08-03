Cancel
Bloomington, IL

Watch now: How volunteers pack 4,000 backpacks for Bloomington-Normal students in need

By Kelsey Watznauer
Pantagraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON — Volunteers in Bloomington-Normal are gearing up for the start of the school year and packing bags with all the gear students will need. The 2021 annual Back 2 School Alliance giveaway won’t be a party like in pre-pandemic years but organizers are looking forward to handing out 4,000 backpacks filled with new school supplies to students from McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 schools.

