Watch now: How volunteers pack 4,000 backpacks for Bloomington-Normal students in need

BLOOMINGTON — Volunteers in Bloomington-Normal are gearing up for the start of the school year and packing bags with all the gear students will need. The 2021 annual Back 2 School Alliance giveaway won’t be a party like in pre-pandemic years but organizers are looking forward to handing out 4,000 backpacks filled with new school supplies to students from McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 schools.