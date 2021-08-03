PrideStaff Sacramento West Relocates to Better Serve Area Employers and Job Seekers

In some respects, the post-pandemic job market is hot. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that in May 2021 there were 9.2 million job openings, but only 5.9 million people were hired. It would seem that filling these open positions would be simple, and yet many employers report that they are having a difficult time hiring. For example, one survey found that 48% of small businesses had unfilled job openings in May 2021.