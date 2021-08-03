Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Proprietary Dry Spray technology being used in battle against COVID - 19

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Paerosol’s new micro-aerosol generator, or MAG, has been brought into Port Richey’s Fire Station on Grand Boulevard to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic. Paerosol’s MAG Unit creates a “dry fog” that produces no moisture when put into the air, and dwells throughout the air to kill up to 99.9999% of airborne and surface borne viruses, bacteria, and mold - including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or COVID-19. During the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic back in mid - 2020, Paerosol wanted to make sure that emergency personnel were protected from COVID-19 to make sure emergency workers could continue serving their community while staying safe.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Swine Flu#Salmonella#E Coli#Dry Spray#Covid#Mag#Prweb#Fsfa#Paerosol Llc Paerolyte#Paerosol Paerosol#Pnnl#Flc#Paerosol Llc Lrb#Anthrax And Ebola#H5n1#Mrsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Baton Rouge, LAaudacy.com

At-home nasal spray to prevent COVID-19 being studied

Is it possible that a simple at-home nasal spray could prevent COVID-19? Researchers at Baton Rouge General are now studying whether such a spray could prevent COVID-19 infections altogether. Dr. Henry Barham, a rhinologist with the hospital, and a team need participants ages 18 to 65 to conduct a Phase...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Nothing to sneeze at: nasal sprays to tackle Covid-19

COVIXYL-V (Salvacion USA) New Jersey-based medical devices company Salvacion, in partnership with the National Cancer Institute, is developing a nasal spray technology to prevent Covid-19 infection. The spray, COVIXYL-V, contains the active ingredient ethyl lauroyl arginate hydrochloride (ELAH) and creates a physical barrier that prevents the virus from attaching itself to the surface in the nasopharynx.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Dedicated Technology Cleaning Sprays

Keeping everyday essentials like technology products clean and free from germs has become imperative in the new normal, which is increasing the demand for solutions like the Native Union Clean Screen Spray. The device features a two-in-one functionality that will provide users with a spray for dousing over the display on smartphones, laptops and tablets to break down contaminants. The accompanying microfiber sleeve can then be used to wipe away fingerprints and other smudges without causing damage to the screen.
Blount County, TNDaily Times

COVID-19 vaccine instrumental in battling against delta variant

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Blount County, but Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer said it’s nothing to be alarmed about. “It’s nothing to panic about,” Dr. Harold Naramore told the hospital’s board of directors Tuesday evening. Naramore assured board members that “there’s nothing happening out there...
LifestyleStamford Advocate

New Dry Spray Technology helps Increase Indoor Air Quality in Homes and Hotels

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. It’s our way of life that has created an indoor environment containing millions of types of mold, fungus, pollen, spores, bacteria, viruses and more harmful specimens in our homes. Our innovation of synthetic building materials, furnishings, personal care products, pesticides, and more have led to a dramatic increase of poor indoor air quality. Pollutants such as pet dander, mold, and volatile organic compounds are dangers that many households have, especially with many households not changing out their HVAC filter when recommended to do so. With up to 3.8 million people per year in the United States dying due to having low indoor air quality, Paerosol’s Dry Spray Technology has been found to help dramatically reduce these numbers.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Inhaled dry powder formulation of broad-spectrum antiviral against COVID-19 and influenza

The collaborative research team formed by the Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy and Department of Microbiology, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), has developed an inhalable dry powder formulation of tamibarotene, a repurposed drug that exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV and influenza A H1N1 virus following pulmonary delivery. The work has been published online in Advanced Therapeutics in June 2021.
naturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Medical & BiotechWANE-TV

Malaria vaccine in the works using COVID-19 vaccine technology

(REUTERS) – BioNTech wants to build on its success in COVID-19 by developing the first vaccine for malaria, based on mRNA technology and aims to start clinical testing by the end on 2022, in an attempt to eradicate the mosquito-borne illness. The Mainz, Germany-based company, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Electronicsdeeranddeerhunting.com

Super Charged Scent Killer with Hunt Dry Technology

Wildlife Research Center’s Super Charged Scent Killer with Hunt Dry Technology, taking scent reduction to a whole new level out in the field. Hunt Dry Technology is formulated for maximum performance after it dries, so you don’t have to hunt with wet clothing. This specialized blend of advanced odor fighting ingredients attacks a wide range of odors, the most important one, human odor! To make it even easier to use, the spray bottles come equipped with a high-output sprayer that will even spray upside down.
Posted by
The Hill

The signs you have the delta variant are different than original COVID-19

Cough, fever, and shortness of breath are common COVID-19 symptoms. Sinus congestion, runny nose and sore throat are symptoms of becoming infected with the delta variant. Sneezing more than usual is a symptom of having the delta variant. The delta variant of COVID-19 can have symptoms that are more mild...
Posted by
The Hill

There's one kind of mask that won't protect you from the delta variant

Regular paper masks and bandanas may not be as effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as other masks, one expert says.. When it comes to masks, KN95 masks or N95 masks could be the best option against spreading the coronavirus. "Many of the face cloth coverings that people...
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

Puna man recounts long, near-lethal battle against COVID-19

After 49 days in the hospital, Frederick Tibayan was released from Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday after a nearly fatal bout with COVID-19. Tibayan, 45, considered getting one of the vaccines, but was hesitant after hearing about side effects from the shots. By the time he was ready to make a decision, he became ill.
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

Jewelry Brand HoFookKei Launches Program To Help In Battle Against COVID-19 In The US

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HoFookKei, a jewelry brand co-founded by renowned Japanese designer AOI NATSUKI and Hong Kong-based ZISSIUM have recently taken a step forward in the U.S. market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustainability of the jewelry industry by launching the "Kindling the Light of Hope" program. As part of the program, HoFookKei will support various organizations in the US involved in combating the pandemic by donating US$1 to them with each sale of its products. As a result, shoppers can contribute to the fight against the pandemic by purchasing HoFookKei jewelry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy