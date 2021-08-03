SF Giants keep Mike Tauchman in organization, expect more tough roster decisions soon

The Chicago Cubs punted on the 2021 season at the trade deadline, but they can still demote this one player to promote this specific prospect. The Chicago Cubs enjoyed a brief stretch of success at the start of this season. But once an 11-game losing streak fell into their laps, the Cubs organization opted to sell at the trade deadline. Nearly every player of value or who had an expiring contract was moved, including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel.