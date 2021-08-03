Robstown teacher dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth

Elijah "Chipmunk" Creacy was born on July 14 -- the first child of Robstown Early Collegiate High School math teacher Elisa Creacy.

Three weeks later, late Friday evening, the 35-year-old died from COVID-19.

“She married and she had a baby and then her time was over," Elisa's mother Grace Deffendall said. " I guess the Lord just said, ‘OK, you’re done. You have fulfilled your purpose here in life.’ And she left us with a beautiful little boy that we’ll all take care of him."

Elisa's father-in-law Mike Creacy wanted to provide Chipmunk a way to get to know his late mother through the words of her former students, friends, and family members.

If you knew Elisa, he encourages you to send an email to chipmunk.creacy@gmail.com describing her, so that someday Elijah can read about her.

“She helped all of us a lot," Mike said. "She had a great impact on her students lives, her family, friends. She was just a wonderful person. To me she wasn’t my daughter-in-law. She was my second daughter.”

A visitation for Elisa is planned for this coming Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Annaville Baptist Church with her funeral to follow at 1p.m. on Saturday.

Following the funeral, a procession will lead to Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, taking a detour past Robstown Early Collegiate High School where Elisa worked.

Anyone is welcome gather there to give their final respects.

The school is showing its respect for Elisa by planting a tree and holding an assembly in her honor.

A scholarship in her name is another possibility.

Elisa's collegiate alma mater, Charleston Southern University in South Carolina, is remembering her by holding their homecoming football game this fall in her name.

Finally, a Go Fund Me fundraising website has been set-up to help Elisa's family pay funeral costs, and to help Elijah's father, William Creacy, raise the couple's newborn.

“She impacted just so many lives," William said. "I was proud to be her love and her husband and everything. And I was proud to have known her.”