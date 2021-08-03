Person found critically injured on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person who was found with trauma Monday night on the east side of Indianapolis is in critical condition, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the person around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email.

Additional details, including additional details on the person's injuries, haven't been released.

Cook said detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

