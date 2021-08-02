Cancel
Limestone County, AL

Former Limestone County sheriff found guilty of theft and ethics charges

By Bobby Mathews
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY—Former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Anthony Blakely was found guilty on theft and ethics charges after a Limestone County jury returned two guilty verdicts Monday afternoon, Alabama AG Steve Marshall announced via a press release.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks during a luncheon of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Blakely has been removed from office as Limestone County Sheriff and taken into custody as a result of the convictions. The former sheriff was indicted in August 2019, for theft of $4,000 from his campaign account, and for use of his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

“Public officials must set the highest example of accountability, and no matter how long someone holds office they are not above the law,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Sheriff Blakely repeatedly swore an oath to enforce and obey the law during his 40 years in office, and he now knows the consequences of violating that oath.

“I want to thank the Limestone County jury for carefully reviewing all the facts of this case and reaching a just conclusion.”

Blakely faces possible sentences of two to 20 years for the felony theft conviction, as well as two to 20 years for the felony ethics conviction. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
