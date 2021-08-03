Cancel
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized ponding or flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Use caution when driving due to low visibilities. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE NORTHWESTERN CARIBOU...NORTHWESTERN ONEIDA...NORTHEASTERN BANNOCK POWER...SOUTHEASTERN BONNEVILLE...NORTHEASTERN CASSIA AND SOUTHEASTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM MDT At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Portneuf Gap, or 8 miles southeast of Pocatello, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pocatello, McCammon, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, southern Lake Walcott, Chubbuck, Inkom, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Chesterfield, Fort Hall Townsite, Pocatello Airport, Trail Creek Campground and Massacre Rocks.

alerts.weather.gov

