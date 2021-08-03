Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham County, ID

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bingham, Power by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 19:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Power THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK NORTHEASTERN POWER AND SOUTHERN BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has mostly exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Power County, ID
County
Bingham County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy