Severe Weather Statement issued for Bingham, Power by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 19:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Power THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK NORTHEASTERN POWER AND SOUTHERN BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has mostly exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
