Public Service Broadcasting – “Blue Heaven” (Feat. Andreya Casablanca)
Back in June, the English post-rockers Public Service Broadcasting announced a new album called Bright Magic. The whole album is steeped in the mythology and reality of Berlin, with bandmember J. Willgoose, Esq. having moved there for a year. While there, he took inspiration from walking around the city but also working at Hansa, the studio where Bowie made Low and “Heroes” and where U2 made Acthung Baby. As a result, Bright Magic became a concept album about the city but also the music that has moved in and out of it through the decades.www.stereogum.com
