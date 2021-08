Adell went 3-for-4 with three RBI, two doubles, a stolen base and a walk Tuesday against the Rangers. Adell made his first major-league appearance of the season and delivered an excellent opening performance. He drew a walk in his first plate appearance and followed that up by delivering a two-run double and RBI single later in the game. Though no conclusions can be drawn from one contest, perhaps most encouraging was that Adell did not strike out. In 132 MLB appearances in 2020, Adell struck out at a 41.7 percent clip. His inability to make consistent contact continued this season with Triple-A Salt Lake, where he was punched out at a 29.2 percent rate before being promoted.