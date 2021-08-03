Cancel
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte 16-year-old arrested for burglary after returning to scene for Gucci sandals

By Sarah Glenn
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
Port Charlotte, Fla.– A 16-year-old was arrested for burglary and grand theft in Charlotte County on Monday.

A Port Charlotte homeowner found two bikes on the backside of his home while he was golfing. When he went to investigate, he also saw a window screen had been ripped out.

He went inside to find his room torn up and the air conditioning unit pulled out. While he was inside, looking at the destruction in his room, his golf partner watched two people wearing hoodies run out the front door of the home.

The victim and his golf partner jumped in his truck to follow one of the intruders who was wearing a navy hoody and holding a black bag.

Meanwhile, the second intruder was running between the victim’s house and his neighbor’s home before taking off on a bicycle.

A neighbor said one of the intruders approached him asking for a ride. He claimed he was having an affair with someone’s spouse and was interrupted, so he needed to get out of there. The neighbor told him no and called Charlotte County deputies while the suspect took off again on the bicycle.

According to officials, the first suspect came back to the neighbor’s home asking about the seconds suspect’s Gucci sandals. When the neighbor told him the authorities had been called, he ran off for the second time.

Charlotte County deputies searched the area with K9s. Davion Lowery, 16, was found nearby at the intersection of Alton Road and Sheehan Boulevard.

He was taken into custody on charges of burglary and grand theft. Lowery recently moved to the area and is on probation for burglary in DeSoto County.

Lowery and the second intruder were trying to steal several guns inside the home, according to officials. They stole ammunition and electronics that were later found in a trash bag on Morley Street.

Charlotte County officials said that the second burglar has not been found and ask that any information is called in at 941-639-0013.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

