No investigation of former presidents in Mexico
Mexicans were allowed to vote on Sunday in a referendum on whether to open investigations against five former presidents and, if necessary, open trials. According to the first results of the electoral authority, more than ninety percent voted in favor. However, at around eight percent, the turnout was so low that its result was not binding. A participation of at least forty percent would have been necessary for a binding result.communitynewscorp.com
