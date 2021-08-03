You can visit national parks for free on two days in August. Here’s what to know
BOISE — Visiting a national park on these two days in August could save you some money. Some National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees on two days in August. Many parks will be free to visit Wednesday — Aug. 4 — to mark the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation provided up to $1.9 billion a year for five years to put toward maintenance at national parks, forests and other public lands.magicvalley.com
