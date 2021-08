Salt Lake City recently recorded its hottest June and July on record. According to climate scientists, that trend mirrors what has been observed over the last 30 years. If you’ve spent any time in Utah over the past few months, you’ve probably noticed how hot it’s been. Salt Lake City has recorded more than a dozen days of temperatures over 100 degrees this year and matched an all-time record of 107 degrees on June 15th. The Salt Lake Valley averages only five days a year over 100 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service.