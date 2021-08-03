Cancel
Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Monday, August 2

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Bret Baier
POTUSFox News

Trump joins Dan Bongino on Fox News

TV & VideosFox News

'Fox News @ Night' issues correction

TV & VideosFox News

The Ingraham Angle - Friday, August 6

TV & VideosFox News

Unfiltered with Dan Bongino - Saturday, August 7

Fox News

Life, Liberty & Levin - Sunday, August 8

TV & VideosFox News

Fox News Sunday - Sunday, August 8

The Independent
The Independent

‘This entire story looks awkward for CNN’: Chris Cuomo colleague admits scandal has caused ‘conundrum’ at network

It was the elephant in the room: would CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo address the sexual harassment scandal engulfing his brother, New York Gov Andrew Cuomo?Nearly 1m viewers tuned in night after night this week, making Mr Cuomo’s 9pm EDT show the most-watched programme on the cable news network on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.But even if he had wanted to comment on the damning findings of sexual harassment against the New York governor, Mr Cuomo has been gagged from talking it by management, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on Sunday.“Management has been clear about its position: he...
Primetimer
Primetimer

Megyn Kelly slams Seth MacFarlane for griping about Fox News and Family Guy airing on Fox after making "gazillions" from the company

“I have no tolerance for that,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM show, according to Mediaite, in response to the Family Guy creator's tweet on Sunday. “The same way I have no tolerance for James Murdoch running around, besmirching Fox News." She added: “You can’t make your gazillions off of the entity and then once you have them say they’re disgusting, I am horrified. It’s like James Murdoch is saying nasty things about Fox while he’s rides on a jet paid for by Fox News, in it from his mansion paid for by Fox News, on his way to his yacht paid for by Fox News. So spare me if I don’t have my little violin out for him and others, you know, who profited off of the Fox empire and now just want to say they’re disgusted to have made a mint off of him.”

