Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Monday, August 2

“I have no tolerance for that,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM show, according to Mediaite, in response to the Family Guy creator's tweet on Sunday. “The same way I have no tolerance for James Murdoch running around, besmirching Fox News." She added: “You can’t make your gazillions off of the entity and then once you have them say they’re disgusting, I am horrified. It’s like James Murdoch is saying nasty things about Fox while he’s rides on a jet paid for by Fox News, in it from his mansion paid for by Fox News, on his way to his yacht paid for by Fox News. So spare me if I don’t have my little violin out for him and others, you know, who profited off of the Fox empire and now just want to say they’re disgusted to have made a mint off of him.”