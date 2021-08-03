Man killed in Pine Hills shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder after a man was found shot in Pine Hills Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 4100 block of Westgate Rd. just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died there.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the victim or released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

