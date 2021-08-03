Cancel
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Pine Hills shooting, deputies say

By Charles Frazier, WFTV.com
Posted by 
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B85FS_0bFohmSG00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder after a man was found shot in Pine Hills Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 4100 block of Westgate Rd. just after 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died there.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the victim or released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

