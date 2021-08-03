SF Giants keep Mike Tauchman in organization, expect more tough roster decisions soon

Blake Treinen is one of many top-notch arms on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster, ready and willing to be deployed late in close games to showcase his shutdown stuff. The hard-throwing righthander has a fastball that flirts with 100 mph and a wipeout slider that sits around 88-90 mph and is even more unpleasant to the general hitting experience. Poor Bryce Harper was tasked with making contact against the impressive arsenal last night and had no chance. Take a look at the movement on strike three here and consider how lucky it is the Philadelphia Phillies slugger didn't compound injury to insult on his mighty hack.