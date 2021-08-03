Why Stargirl's Brec Bassinger Had To Request Some Costume Changes For Season 2
Superhero costumes are anything but forgiving. Spandex as far as the eye can see, with midriffs and various body parts often on display. The star of The CW’s Stargirl, Brec Bassinger, is typically outfitted in a skin-tight crop top and matching bike shorts, which is definitely not an outfit you’d want to wear to Thanksgiving dinner. Fans of Stargirl’s look don’t have to worry, since the upcoming second season of the show will feature a very similar costume. There will, however, be a few key differences, which were requested by Bassinger herself - and they're all due to quarantine.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0