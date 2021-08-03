Why Stargirl's Brec Bassinger Had To Request Some Costume Changes For Season 2

We're just a few weeks out from the debut of DC's Stargirl's second season and now The CW has released an extended trailer offering fans a glimpse of what's next for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the new Justice Society of America following the defeat of the Injustice Society in Season 1. Of course, it's that defeat of the Injustice Society that puts Courtney and her fellow heroes on different paths, at least initially. As you can see in the trailer, while Stargirl is determined to keep up the fight for justice, her teammates aren't so sure there's anything left to fight now that last season's villains have been vanquished. The trailer also explores how Courtney's determination to continue the fight is negatively impacting the rest of her life, something that may see the young hero have to make some hard choices about. You can check it out for yourself below.