Flood Advisory issued for Dixie, Lafayette, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dixie; Lafayette; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Dixie County in Big Bend Florida Lafayette County in Big Bend Florida Southeastern Taylor County in Big Bend Florida * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 925 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayo, Cross City, Steinhatchee, Perry, Horseshoe Point, Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Hines, Jonesboro, Tennille, Clara, Shamrock, Jena, Cross City Airport, Eugene, Cooks Hammock, Salem, Fletcher, Carbur and San Pedro Junction. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.