There's crazy stuff in American politics — like the myth of voter fraud… and the California vote to recall a governor who was elected in a landslide. On Sept. 14 Californians will decide the fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom . If the recall is successful — the polling is tight — voters then choose a successor from a second-tier group of Republicans, none of whom could beat Newsom in a traditional one-on-one contest. This is the crazy California system.