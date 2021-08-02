WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More car windows smashed; porch prowler

6:26 PM: Whether or not it’s just a tactic for thievery, car-window smashing has proliferated lately. Here’s the latest report, from Kate:. Our Toyota RAV4 front passenger-side window was shattered last night, sometime between 11 pm-6 am on Aug 1/2. The car wasn’t rummaged through and nothing was stolen. We’re on the 2700 block of 39th Ave SW; it appears at least one other neighbor’s car window was shattered as well. We have filed a police report, and are just sharing in case of uptick of this kind of damage in the area.