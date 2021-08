The new Jungle Cruise film has officially been released as of July 30! While Disney fans are rushing off to the theaters or watching the movie via Disney+ Premier Access, we know you’ll enjoy the film as much as we did! We previously shared special Jungle Cruise inspired food and beverages arrived at Jock Lindsay’s Hanger Bar at Disney Springs. But, what’s a meal and exotic cocktails without a sweet treat to go with it? Ready for a special Jungle Cruise inspired dessert? Take a short walk to enjoy “The Adventurer’s Piñata”!