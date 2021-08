Disney’s Magical Express service, which transports guests to and from the airport and their Disney hotel, will be ending at the beginning of January 2022. But, a new service from Mears, the company that currently operates the Magical Express, is set to take its place. Recently, the pricing was revealed for this new service. But, just how does that pricing compare to ordering an Uber to take your family to and from the airport? We’re breaking it all down to find out.