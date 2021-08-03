Disney College Program Participants Can Work at the Star Wars Hotel!

We’re getting SO EXCITED for the upcoming opening of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser AKA the Star Wars hotel in Disney World!. The hotel is scheduled to open in Spring of 2022 and, from all the information we know, will be like living in a Star Wars story! There will be elaborately themed food, you can choose an alliance, hidden parts of the ship to discover, character appearances, and even people to break out of the brig! The experience sounds out of this world. We’ve seen Cast Member hiring posts for the Galactic Starcruiser in the past, and now we know about another Disney group that can join the crew!