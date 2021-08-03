Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vineland, NJ

Two Dead: Cops Investigating Apparent Murder-suicide Near Vineland, NJ Hotel

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Vineland Police Department are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say police were called to the Quality Inn on West Landis Avenue in Vineland at around 1:15 Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old woman inside a vehicle who had been shot to death. A short time later, cops found a 44-year-old man dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Burlington County, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Jury Convicts Burlington County, NJ Man for 2017 Drug-induced Death

A man from Burlington County has been found guilty of selling fentanyl-laced heroin in 2017 which lead to a person's death. 42-year-old Bryant Taylor of Pemberton Township was found guilty by a jury on Thursday on all eight counts of an indictment, including strict liability for drug-induced death, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a CDS, two counts of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, and witness tampering, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
Deptford Township, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Deptford, NJ, Guard Charged With Aggravated Assault in Dog Attack

DEPTFORD — A privately hired security officer has been charged with aggravated assault for his role in a dog attack on a man outside a township restaurant last week. Deptford police responded to the Adelphia Restaurant on Clements Bridge Road on Thursday night, where a patron had been bit by a dog that was under the direction of a man later identified as 33-year-old Steven T. Rudy, of Virginia.
Williamstown, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Firefighters Spend Hours Battling Junkyard Fire in Williamstown, NJ

For the second time in two days, firefighters had their hands full as they battled another junkyard fire in South Jersey. The Collings Lakes Fire Department says at about 6:15 Monday evening, they and other crews were called out to 1041 Morgan Road in Williamstown, the site of South State Auto Parts LLC, for a multiple-alarm junkyard fire. Officials say at the scene they found numerous vehicles burning inside the yard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy