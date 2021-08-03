Two Dead: Cops Investigating Apparent Murder-suicide Near Vineland, NJ Hotel
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and the Vineland Police Department are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say police were called to the Quality Inn on West Landis Avenue in Vineland at around 1:15 Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old woman inside a vehicle who had been shot to death. A short time later, cops found a 44-year-old man dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gun shot wound.wpgtalkradio.com
