Many things have been changing around Disney World lately. resort rooms get makeovers, the return of fireworks, and many rides go back to normal operations. However, one thing that hasn’t really returned to the parks are the shows. Many are no longer take place or are modified, while others will be returning soon after long closures. The full “Let the Magic Begin” welcome show has not returned to the Magic Kingdom yet. But, each morning, the music is played in Magic Kingdom as guests enter the park. And now, the music of the show has also been altered.