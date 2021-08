Bill by Democratic senator is modeled on new laws in Oregon and Maine; he also seeks national bottle bill.U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley says he is counting on state efforts, like those in Oregon and Maine, to build the case for his federal legislation to compel plastics manufacturers to contribute to the cost of reducing, reusing or recycling materials. The Oregon Democrat was flanked by state legislators and environmental advocates — and two displays of single-use plastic water bottles, which the Oregon Zoo banned three years ago — during a presentation at the zoo in Portland last Friday. Senate Bill 582,...