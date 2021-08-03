Cancel
Festival

Grape Festival returns, COVID-19 safety measures in place

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a nearly two-year hiatus, the Tontitown Grape Festival returns. The recent spike in the COVID-19 case has organizers implementing changes.

Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Local schools provide COVID safety measures amid rising cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID cases are on the rise here in Louisiana, especially with the new Delta variant. As students begin to go back to school, local parishes are releasing COVID guidelines to keep this 2021-2022 schoolyear safe. Below is a list of school guidelines per parish on COVID...
Madison County, IAKCCI.com

Hinterland returns with COVID-19 cautionary steps in place

SAINT CHARLES, Iowa — Hinterland in Saint Charles returns this year with a few changes organizers say were made with the pandemic in mind. The three-day festival goes on from Aug. 6-8 in Madison County. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year, organizers say they have made...
Adel, IAAmes Tribune

Adel's Sweet Corn Festival set to return with nearly 8 tons of free sweet corn after COVID-19 pause

Adel's popular Sweet Corn Festival will return on Aug. 14 with even more sweet corn as organizers expect large crowds. Seven and a half tons of sweet corn, that is. Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, said the amount is up from previous years. The annual festival typically brings in between 10,000 to 12,000 people each year. Bengtson anticipates an even larger crowd in 2021 as the festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
Public Healthcapecod.com

Cape Cod National Seashore Reinstates Certain COVID Safety Measures

PROVINCETOWN – Operations have been reduced at all Cape Cod National Seashore beaches due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Although beaches and trails will remain open, visitor buildings will be closed. Rangers and lifeguards will still be on hand to answer any questions, provide guidance, and assist where...
Phoenix, AZazpm.org

How to encourage children to follow COVID safety measures

As parents prepare to send their children back to school, Arizona 360 got guidance on how they can encourage their children to take steps to minimize their risk of contracting COVID-19 from Dr. Wassim Ballan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Phoenix Children’s. Arizona 360 airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m....
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Jaycees Fair starts Monday with COVID-19 safety measures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The annual Jefferson City Jaycees Fair kicks off Monday night with COVID-19 safety measures in place again this year. Last year, the fair added additional hand sanitizing stations and social distancing measures. The measures will be continued at the fair this year. The Jaycees Fair will be offering musical performances each The post Jefferson City Jaycees Fair starts Monday with COVID-19 safety measures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Coxsackie, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Riverside Festival returns after COVID absence

COXSACKIE — Call it a comeback: The Riverside Festival is about to return. The one-day festival will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature more than 45 vendors, food, beverages, a rock-climbing wall, animal exhibits and more. A unique activity this year will be ax...
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

Buddy Brown Blues Festival postponed due to COVID safety concerns

BLUE LAKE – Out of concerns for public safety, and in response to the recent request from the Public Health Department to postpone large public events, the Humboldt Folklife Society regretfully has decided to postpone the Buddy Brown Blues Festival, which was to be held on Saturday, Aug.7 Perigot Park, Blue Lake.
CancerPosted by
CBS Boston

Pan-Mass Challenge Returns With COVID Protocols In Place

BOSTON (CBS) – The first weekend every August, thousands of cyclists strap on their helmets and ride to raise money for the fight against cancer. Last year those fundraising riders all chose their own course, but the Pan-Mass Challenge is back to an in-person event for 2021. About 4,600 riders will take park in this year’s in-person PMC on August 7 and 8, choosing from 16 different routes that range in distance. An additional 1,600 riders have committed to ride their own routes. “It feels good to be semi-back in the saddle,” said Pan-Mass Challenge founder Billy Starr. “Part of our operational challenge was to spread people out.” In order to reduce crowds, riders will face staggered starts and there will be no scheduled gatherings. Masks and sanitation stations will be available at PMC sites. “Having to eliminate all of our hub sites – the startings, the endings, the parties, the transportation, the beer – it was a lot to take out of the party while leaving the ride and the mission,” Starr said. The fundraising goal for the 2021 Pan-Mass Challenge is $52 million to fund cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Public HealthKRGV

Covid-related safety measures in place at Bert Ogden Arena

With rapper "Pitbull" scheduled to perform at the Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug. 5, officials with the arena announced several Covid-related safety precautions that will be taken to keep concertgoers safe. According to Bert Ogden Arena Marketing Director Shalimar Madrigal, masks will still be required upon entry into the...
East Lansing, MIWLNS

East Lansing Art Festival returns amid COVID-19 concerns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in East Lansing, one option is the East Lansing Art Festival. The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. downtown. Attendees who are fammiliar with the event...
