Alleged gunman in 2019 Chester murder to be arraigned
CHESTER — One of three men accused of murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Ahmaad James Boston inside a restaurant in November 2019 has waived a preliminary hearing. Tyson Ronald Vest, 23, of the 800 block of East 16th Street, is set for formal arraignment in Media Aug. 25 on charges including criminal homicide, murder in the third degree, firearms violations, reckless endangerment, and conspiracy. Charges of first-degree murder and a related conspiracy count have been withdrawn.www.delcotimes.com
