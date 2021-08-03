Officials react to Bull Run, Kingston plant closures, pollution

With news about the Kingston and Bull Run fossil plants' pollution and closures, local leaders and environmentalists are reacting. Earlier this year, Tennessee Valley Authority announced possible plans to shut down the Kingston Fossil Plant, the site of an infamous coal ash spill in 2008. TVA stated on its website that it proposes to retire three of the Kingston Fossil Plant units between 2026 and 2031 and the remaining six units between 2027 and 2033 “dependent on when replacement (energy) generation could be constructed and brought online.”