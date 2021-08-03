Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, TN

Officials react to Bull Run, Kingston plant closures, pollution

Oak Ridger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith news about the Kingston and Bull Run fossil plants' pollution and closures, local leaders and environmentalists are reacting. Earlier this year, Tennessee Valley Authority announced possible plans to shut down the Kingston Fossil Plant, the site of an infamous coal ash spill in 2008. TVA stated on its website that it proposes to retire three of the Kingston Fossil Plant units between 2026 and 2031 and the remaining six units between 2027 and 2033 “dependent on when replacement (energy) generation could be constructed and brought online.”

www.oakridger.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Ridge, TN
Business
City
Kingston, TN
Local
Tennessee Industry
Oak Ridge, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Oak Ridge, TN
Industry
Anderson County, TN
Society
County
Anderson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingston, TN
Business
City
Oak Ridge, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#The Kingston Fossil Plant#Tva#Tdec#County#Duke University#Edgemoor#Oak Ridge City Council#Eqab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 1

Community Policy