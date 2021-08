There was a lot to unpack in this collection by Natasha and Ivan Zinko. There: that’s got the most obvious gag out of the way. On our Zoom Natasha said the box theme emerged from the overload of packaged items that she, like so many of us, have received during this period of record revenues for Amazon. Along with Ivan she then thought about the unboxing videos that are so successful on YouTube, the thrill of unwrapping, and the relationships between the packaging in which so many garments are transported and the humans those garments end up packaging.