In the first year without Don Brown at the helm of the defense, all eyes will be on that side of the ball. Say what you will about Michigan’s recruiting recently, but there is a plethora of raw talent on defense. Now under Mike Macdonald, Michigan desperately needs the defense to learn the new scheme quickly and adapt. There are some known entities in Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill, and Brad Hawkins. However, there are a handful of lynchpin players who will need to step up under immense scrutiny. Let’s take a look at who has the most to prove.