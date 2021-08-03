Cancel
SCS talks reopning plan ahead of new school year

wmcactionnews5.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCS officials said the first month will feature a new social emotional learning curriculum for students transitioning back into an in-person learning routine. After a full week of school, the Marion School District has reported seven students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting 169 students to quarantine.

Educationfox26houston.com

TEA releases new public health guidance ahead of upcoming school year

The Texas Education Agency has released its new public health guidance as the school year is quickly approaching across the state. According to the guidance, if an individual who has been in a school is test-confirmed to have COVID-19, the school must notify its local health department, in accordance with applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations, including confidentiality requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
Educationnolangroupmedia.com

Federal guidelines set for free meal programs at school

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set revised income eligibility guidelines for students and adults to participate in free and reduced-price meal programs through the Child and Adult Care Food Program for the 2021-2022 school year. The CACFP is federally funded through the USDA and is administered by the Kentucky...
Educationyourvalley.net

Quinn Kellis: Critical Race Theory not in Dysart schools

There is a lot of discussion about school curriculum right now, and rightfully so, as there is concern over what is or is not being taught in our classrooms. Much of the concern has arisen from incidents in other states, and broad assumptions are being made that all districts and schools have or are making sweeping changes to their curriculum to incorporate Critical Race Theory.
wgnsradio.com

School Education - Prohibited Concepts in Instruction for Tennessee

Schools in Tennessee have new rules to follow when it comes to a number of issues, but one item that has stood out in recent weeks revolves around a number of subjects that are not allowed in Tennessee classrooms. The Department of Education’s “Prohibited Concepts in Instruction” list actually names...
Educationallongeorgia.com

U.S. Department of Education Releases “Return to School Roadmap” for the 2021-2022 School Year

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) released the “Return to School Roadmap,” a resource to support students, schools, educators, and communities as they prepare to return to safe, healthy in-person learning this fall and emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. The Roadmap provides key resources and supports for students, parents, educators, and school communities to build excitement around returning to classrooms this school year and outlines how federal funding can support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning. Over the course of the next several weeks as schools reopen nationwide, the Roadmap will lay out actionable strategies to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance for K-12 schools, so that schools can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning all school-year long.
EducationCourier News

Governor's School pivots to online instruction

Arkansas Governor's School is pivoting to remote learning for the remainder of the 2021 program, according to a Friday report posted on arkansastechnews.com. The decision to send the almost 370 rising high school seniors participating in the 42nd Arkansas Governor's School home was made on Friday, July 23, in consultation with the Arkansas Department of Education after three students and one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
Grainger County, TNgraingertoday.com

School board policies updated

RUTLEDGE – School board policies were updated during the Grainger County Board of Education (BOE) meeting Tuesday, July 20. Several policies were added to the school system’s board policies during the meeting. However, Director of Schools Dr. James Atkins mostly discussed policies he believed should be excluded from a list of policies the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) recommended schools in Tennessee utilize during the 2021-22 school year.
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

Superintendent responds to CRT allegation

In response to the August 4 letter regarding Noblesville Schools, I’d like to clarify for the public that we do not teach Critical Race Theory (CRT) and we do not teach that one race is better than another. Like all public schools in the state, we teach Indiana academic standards.
Savannah, GAWJCL

Savannah-Chatham schools has new sanitation plan for school year

Savannah-Chatham County school officials learned a lot of new valuable lessons last school year on maintaining a clean safe environment. The pandemic forced them to. "First we realized that we didn't have the right number of people, so we created a new position called, director of custodial services," said Ashok Batra, executive director of facilities management.

