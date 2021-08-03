New sensory play space for neurodiverse comunity opens in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Sensored Vibes, a new space that caters to the neurodiverse community, is now open in Chapel Hill. I featured Tynisha Doe, the mom behind it, in a Q&A in June. The open-play indoor gym concept is the brainchild of Doe, an occupational therapist. Doe moved to the Triangle this year with her husband and their blended family of three boys and one girl. Her daughter was born prematurely and has some developmental delays. Doe converted her living room into a sensory gym to help her focus.