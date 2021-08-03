Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

COVID hits 23 in California schools, days after reopening

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Two neighboring San Francisco Bay Area school districts on Monday reported 23 coronavirus infections among students and staff, just days after in-person classes resumed.

Students returned to classrooms at Brentwood Union School District’s 11 schools last Wednesday. As of this week, the district has already recorded 13 coronavirus cases in elementary schools and another 10 in high schools, the Mercury News reported.

Superintendent Dana Eaton said contact tracing has determined none of the elementary school students with COVID-19 contracted it at school. Still, 55 students and two staff members are now in quarantine, Eaton said.

Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta said contact tracing was still underway for the high school students.

Eaton said the Contra Costa County Health Department has warned that “we should expect positive cases in our schools,” and that the positivity rate at schools is likely to mirror that of their communities.

“Currently there have been 205 positive cases in Brentwood over the last 14 days, so it is to be expected that the schools will have cases,” Eaton said.

The surge in cases because of the highly contagious delta variant already threatens to interrupt a third year of in-person instruction. Parents are divided over what precautions should be imposed, including whether to require masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance the first week of July to say that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside, and 3-foot (0.9-meter) distancing of desks is not necessary for the fully vaccinated.

But the agency switched courses last week on general guidance, urging everyone to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

In California, health rules require students and teachers to wear masks without social distancing.

School officials in Contra Costa said they are following the guidelines to prevent transmission and have no plans to return any students to distance learning.

“At this point here, we have no intention of going back to hybrid or anything like that, but obviously we’ll be watching the numbers and that decision will be made,” said Scott Dudek, Brentwood Union school board president.

Comments / 30

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Education
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
Brentwood, CA
Health
Contra Costa County, CA
Health
Brentwood, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Brentwood, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#High School#San Francisco Bay Area#Elementary Schools#Calif#Covid#Ap#Mercury News#Contra Costa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine: Largest school district to keep masks; daily cases up

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest school district is planning to require universal masking for all students in the coming year. Portland Public Schools also plan to make masking optional for vaccinated staff in indoor settings that only involve adults. Staff who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask at all times, Superintendent Xavier Botana said in a letter to parents.
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the mandatory requirement has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
The Associated Press

South Dakota board sets hearings on social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Board of Educational Standards will hold four public hearings on the state’s proposed new social studies standards. The board will hold the first hearing Sept. 20 in Aberdeen. The other three will be later in the school year in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City. The board will take final action at the last of these meetings next spring. The board is also taking written comments.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the law appears unconstitutional and won’t likely hold up in court. The “vaccine passport” ban signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron...

Comments / 30

Community Policy