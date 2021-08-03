Cancel
Oakland, CA

Traffic reopens in both directions on I-580 in Oakland as police respond to situation

By KTVU staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - SkyFox helicopter flew above I-580 in Oakland during Monday evening's commute where a large police response affected traffic for more than an hour. KTVU has learned a person possibly in distress was involved. A spokesperson from Oakland police said a male, seen in social media posts standing atop a pedestrian overpass, jumped and was receiving medical care at an area hospital.

