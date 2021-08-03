Cancel
Federal labor board official recommends new vote for Amazon union election

By The Associated Press
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe union that tried — and failed — to organize Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama may get a do-over. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday said that a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the vote by workers in April to overwhelmingly reject the union be set aside and that another vote be held in its place. The hearing officer determined that Amazon violated labor law, according to the union.

