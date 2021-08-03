Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro headline Cleveland Cavaliers’ Las Vegas Summer League roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will be sending each of their last two first-round picks to Las Vegas Summer League. Evan Mobley, the No. 3 selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Isaac Okoro, the fifth pick a year earlier, are both part of the 12-man roster that will compete in the five-game, 30-team tournament that begins with an anticipated, national-TV matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Sources say Okoro is only expected to participate in one or two games in Vegas. It could be the same for Mobley -- even though that hasn’t yet been decided. Sources say things are trending the way of Mobley playing, which would give fans their first look at Cleveland’s prized centerpiece.