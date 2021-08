Bumgarner (6-6) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings to pick up the win over the Giants on Tuesday. Bumgarner dominated his former team to earn his second consecutive win, throwing seven innings in each. In the four outings since coming off the injured list from a shoulder injury, he's allowed one run in three starts and two runs in the other on his way to a 1.80 ERA over 25 innings. Bumgarner looks to keep it rolling in his next start, which projects for Sunday at San Diego.