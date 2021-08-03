Teen charged in shooting death of Indy Lyft driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a Lyft driver in the head and stealing his SUV in Indianapolis last month.

Citing court records, the Indianapolis Star reports that 17-year-old Jahion Jarrett of Greenwood has been charged as an adult. He has also been charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dangerous possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

According to police, the body of 45-year-old Hurts Presendieu was found on July 9 behind a storage barn on the property of Indianapolis Church of the Nazarene. An autopsy showed that he had been shot once in the head.

According to court documents, Jarrett was linked to the slaying by surveillance video, as well as an electronic monitoring device that Jarrett, who was out on bond for armed robbery and auto theft charges, was wearing at the time of the slaying.

Days after the slaying, Jarrett was spotted driving the SUV with two juveniles and taken into custody after a brief chase.

Jarrett was arrested on the murder charge last week after witnesses told police reported that he had talked of shooting his Lyft driver in the head.

It was not immediately clear if Jarrett is represented by an attorney.