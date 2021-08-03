Constant review of third-party security critical as ransomware threat climbs

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) Ransomware is one of the top threats in cybersecurity and a focus area for Palo Alto Networks. In the current threat landscape, ransom payments are rising and organizations are seeking to protect themselves from threat actors. In the 2021 Unit 42 Ransomware Threat Report, we detailed the observations and the trend of top ransomware families from January 2020-January 2021. This post supplements that information based on observations from the first three months of 2021, and will discuss the propagation of different ransomware families we observed in the wild and the different types of extortion used. We hope the information will help readers get a clear picture of current directions in ransomware trends.