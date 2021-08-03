Constant review of third-party security critical as ransomware threat climbs
Lulled into complacency, businesses face risks of supply chain attacks even after they have done their due diligence in assessing their third-party suppliers' security posture before establishing a partnership. In this first piece of a two-part feature on ransomware, ZDNet discusses the need for continuous review of all touchpoints across their supply chain, especially those involving critical systems and data.www.zdnet.com
