Navajo Nation: 9 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 2nd day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the total number of coronavirus cases to 31,421 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,377.

The tribe had reported 25 new cases and three deaths Saturday with 10 new cases and no deaths on Sunday.

The Navajo Nation’s sprawling reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“Public health experts are saying that it is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated, due to the data that shows that most new infections and deaths related to COVID-19 involve people who are not vaccinated,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “It’s important to remember that even after being fully vaccinated, you can still get COVID-19, but the vaccines are highly effective in reducing the symptoms and chances of being hospitalized.”