Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Proprietary Dry Spray technology being used in battle against COVID - 19

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Paerosol’s new micro-aerosol generator, or MAG, has been brought into Port Richey’s Fire Station on Grand Boulevard to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic. Paerosol’s MAG Unit creates a “dry fog” that produces no moisture when put into the air, and dwells throughout the air to kill up to 99.9999% of airborne and surface borne viruses, bacteria, and mold - including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or COVID-19. During the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic back in mid - 2020, Paerosol wanted to make sure that emergency personnel were protected from COVID-19 to make sure emergency workers could continue serving their community while staying safe.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Swine Flu#Salmonella#E Coli#Dry Spray#Covid#Mag#Prweb#Fsfa#Paerosol Llc Paerolyte#Paerosol Paerosol#Pnnl#Flc#Paerosol Llc Lrb#Anthrax And Ebola#H5n1#Mrsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFast Company

Just how easily does the delta variant spread?

It lasted only a few seconds: One man walked past another man in a mall in Sydney. When officials later watched CCTV footage of the encounter, they saw that this was the only interaction between the two. But it was enough for one of the men, who didn’t realize that he was infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus, to infect the other.
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Nothing to sneeze at: nasal sprays to tackle Covid-19

COVIXYL-V (Salvacion USA) New Jersey-based medical devices company Salvacion, in partnership with the National Cancer Institute, is developing a nasal spray technology to prevent Covid-19 infection. The spray, COVIXYL-V, contains the active ingredient ethyl lauroyl arginate hydrochloride (ELAH) and creates a physical barrier that prevents the virus from attaching itself to the surface in the nasopharynx.
LifestyleMySanAntonio

New Dry Spray Technology helps Increase Indoor Air Quality in Homes and Hotels

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. It’s our way of life that has created an indoor environment containing millions of types of mold, fungus, pollen, spores, bacteria, viruses and more harmful specimens in our homes. Our innovation of synthetic building materials, furnishings, personal care products, pesticides, and more have led to a dramatic increase of poor indoor air quality. Pollutants such as pet dander, mold, and volatile organic compounds are dangers that many households have, especially with many households not changing out their HVAC filter when recommended to do so. With up to 3.8 million people per year in the United States dying due to having low indoor air quality, Paerosol’s Dry Spray Technology has been found to help dramatically reduce these numbers.
Blount County, TNDaily Times

COVID-19 vaccine instrumental in battling against delta variant

The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Blount County, but Blount Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer said it’s nothing to be alarmed about. “It’s nothing to panic about,” Dr. Harold Naramore told the hospital’s board of directors Tuesday evening. Naramore assured board members that “there’s nothing happening out there...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Inhaled dry powder formulation of broad-spectrum antiviral against COVID-19 and influenza

The collaborative research team formed by the Department of Pharmacology and Pharmacy and Department of Microbiology, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), has developed an inhalable dry powder formulation of tamibarotene, a repurposed drug that exhibits broad-spectrum antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV and influenza A H1N1 virus following pulmonary delivery. The work has been published online in Advanced Therapeutics in June 2021.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Dedicated Technology Cleaning Sprays

Keeping everyday essentials like technology products clean and free from germs has become imperative in the new normal, which is increasing the demand for solutions like the Native Union Clean Screen Spray. The device features a two-in-one functionality that will provide users with a spray for dousing over the display on smartphones, laptops and tablets to break down contaminants. The accompanying microfiber sleeve can then be used to wipe away fingerprints and other smudges without causing damage to the screen.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Electronicsdeeranddeerhunting.com

Super Charged Scent Killer with Hunt Dry Technology

Wildlife Research Center’s Super Charged Scent Killer with Hunt Dry Technology, taking scent reduction to a whole new level out in the field. Hunt Dry Technology is formulated for maximum performance after it dries, so you don’t have to hunt with wet clothing. This specialized blend of advanced odor fighting ingredients attacks a wide range of odors, the most important one, human odor! To make it even easier to use, the spray bottles come equipped with a high-output sprayer that will even spray upside down.
Medical & BiotechWANE-TV

Malaria vaccine in the works using COVID-19 vaccine technology

(REUTERS) – BioNTech wants to build on its success in COVID-19 by developing the first vaccine for malaria, based on mRNA technology and aims to start clinical testing by the end on 2022, in an attempt to eradicate the mosquito-borne illness. The Mainz, Germany-based company, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Hilo, HIWest Hawaii Today

Puna man recounts long, near-lethal battle against COVID-19

After 49 days in the hospital, Frederick Tibayan was released from Hilo Medical Center on Wednesday after a nearly fatal bout with COVID-19. Tibayan, 45, considered getting one of the vaccines, but was hesitant after hearing about side effects from the shots. By the time he was ready to make a decision, he became ill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy