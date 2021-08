The New England Revolution (11-3-3; 36 pts.) defeated the New York Red Bulls (5-7-3; 18 pts.), 3-2, to earn their fourth straight victory, including their third consecutive away win. New England scored twice late in the second half to complete the comeback, with Brandon Bye equalizing in the 84th minute and Adam Buksa scoring the game winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Gustavo Bou also got on the board with his 10th goal of the season in the 60th minute. With the result, New England extends its advantage in the Eastern Conference to eight points, and its lead in the Supporters’ Shield race to four points at the season’s halfway mark.