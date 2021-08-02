Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Reddit Post Leads To Good Samaritan Helping Mt. Washington Resident Locate Lost Parrot

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5kgc_0bFoZAkQ00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers continue to follow the words of Mister Rogers and help their neighbors.

That’s exactly what happened in Mt. Washington when someone was searching for a lost pet parrot.

The person posted on Reddit that they had lost their parrot but then located it high up in a tree.

The issue? They needed someone with a large ladder to help get the parrot out of the tree.

So, a Good Samaritan volunteered to come help get the parrot.

The parrot’s owner then posted a video of them being reunited and said they’re happy he’s back home.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrot#Good Samaritan#Kdka Tv News Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
insideedition.com

Good Samaritans in Alaska Help Rescue a Stranded Killer Whale

Boaters in Alaska got quite the surprise when they discovered a 20-foot-long killer whale onshore and stuck between rocks. The mammal was stranded at least four feet above the tide line, according to the New York Times. Chance Strickland, the captain of a private yacht in Alaska, soon sprang into...
San Antonio, TXcw35.com

Kitten rescued from storm drain thanks to good Samaritan

SAN ANTONIO - A tiny kitten was rescued from certain death in a storm drain thanks to a good Samaritan. Earlier this summer, the good Samaritan witnessed the tiny kitten being thrown out of a car near West Avenue and I-10. "It all happened so fast the good Samaritan, Ms....
Miramar Beach, FLMysuncoast.com

Good Samaritans work to free sea turtle from fishing line

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after noticing a sea turtle in distress. South Walton Fire District Lifeguard Jack Nabers initially noticed the animal while on duty Sunday near Miramar Beach. After swimming out to the turtle, he quickly realized the animal was entangled in an entire fishing pole.
Bloomington, INPosted by
Distractify

Missing College Student Lauren Spierer’s Family Says They’ve Sent a TikTok Video to the Authorities

Charlene Spierer, the mother of missing college student Lauren Spierer, told Facebook followers that her family has seen a TikTok video about Lauren and taken action. “We have seen the TikTok video, and while we do not believe it has anything to do with Lauren, it has been forwarded to the authorities, who were aware as well,” she wrote on Saturday, Aug. 7. “We appreciate everyone’s help in following up on all possibilities. Thank you. Our efforts to find out what happened to Lauren continue.”
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Man Accused Of Leaving 2 Children In Car To Play Slots And Eat Nachos At Casino

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man faces felony charges after police say he left his two small children in a car to play slots and get nachos at a casino. Zachary Bohinski told state police that he left his car running so his two girls could have air conditioning, but investigators said that doesn’t matter. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “While he was there, he went to Guy Fieri’s restaurant and ordered something called trash can nachos,” trooper Stephen Limani said. But while the man placed his order, investigators said he left something very important in his car. “There were two children, that seemed to...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Facing Charges For Alleged Assault On River Walk

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man faces charges for alleged assault on the River Walk along the Allegheny River. According to police paperwork, Robert Flynn assaulted a woman near the Black Lives Matter mural around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. (Courtesy: Allegheny County) Flynn faces a long list of charges in the case.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle’s New Mask Policy For Shoppers Goes Into Effect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting Friday, shoppers at Giant Eagle will be asked to mask up again, regardless of their vaccination status. It isn’t a requirement, rather the company is “strongly requesting” people to wear one. Masks have been mandatory for employees since Wednesday. Giant Eagle, Market District locations and GetGo stores will have free masks for people who don’t have one.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Woman Injured In Crash On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Good Samaritans Help Her Escape Burning Car

CHICAGO (CBS)– Good Samaritans ran to help a woman when her car caught fire during an early morning crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The two-car crash happened around 4 a.m. on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Diversey Avenue. Witnesses said they heard a bang, and ran to a Toyota Camry that caught fire, with a 39-year-old woman inside. “I looked at her, grabbed her out the vehicle, and I was like, ‘Ma’am, are you ok?’ She starts crying and saying ‘My car, my car,’ and I’m like, ‘Ma’am, your car’s on fire.’ I’m like, ‘I have to take you out,’” said Mohammad Karan. Karan said he wants to be a firefighter, and he got good practice helping the woman get out of her burning car. Fire Department officials said that woman was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, where her condition was stabilized. A 24-year-old woman who also was involved in the crash refused treatment from paramedics. Investigators haven’t yet said what caused the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy