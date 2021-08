Means allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two in 6.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision. Means loaded the bases in the first inning but allowed only one run during the frame, and he bounced back with four straight scoreless innings. However, he allowed a three-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning that put him in line for the loss. The southpaw was able to settle for a no-decision since the Orioles came back in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he's now given up nine runs in 11.2 innings across his two starts since he returned from the injured list. Means tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Detroit on Saturday.