Severe Weather Statement issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.