Trae Young, Hawks agree to five-year max extension that could be worth $207 million, per report
The Atlanta Hawks are signing point guard Trae Young to a five-year, maximum salary extension, as first reported by Jeff Schultz of The Athletic and later confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The exact price of that extension will depend on what happens next season. Right now, Young is eligible to receive roughly $172 million over five years beginning in the 2022-23 season. That represents a salary that starts at 25 percent of the projected cap for that season.www.cbssports.com
