An influencer from China died last week after falling from a crane while taking a video. Xiao Qiumei, a 23-year-old crane operator, regularly shared videos of her daily life on Tiktok where she had a following of about 100,000 people, the New York Post reported. In her final video, the influencer, who was said to be a mother of two, was speaking into a camera from a crane cabin before falling about 160 feet to her death.